Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel days after exploding devices killed dozens

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has launched large scale rocket attacks on Israel, days after exploding pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens and wounded thousands in Lebanon.

The rockets have reportedly targeted industrial and military sites in northern Israel.

According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Lebanon based armed group fired as many as 105 rockets into Israel.

Advertisement

While most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems, some of them hit the ground and damaged some homes, the IDF said.

Confirming the attack, Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets towards Israel in response to the pager and walkie-talkie explosions last week.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for these attacks. However, Israel has not claimed responsibility so far.

Following the device explosions, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that Israel has crossed “all red lines” and vowed “just punishment”.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel had launched air strikes in Lebanon to target Hezbollah facilities, saying the group was preparing to fire towards Israeli territory.

The cross-border exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel escalated following the last year’s deadly October 8 attacks on Israel by Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed outfit had openly supported Hamas’s brutal killings of Israel civilians. The group also launched air strikes on Israel from the Lebanon side of the border in solidarity with Hamas.