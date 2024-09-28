Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut airstrikes, confirms Israeli Defence Force

Hezbollah’s top leader Hassan Nasrallah has been killed in Israeli air strikes in Beirut on Friday night, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday.

“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,” the IDF said in a post on ‘X’.

According to a report by Times of Israel, the Israeli Air Force struck Hezbollah’s main headquarters in Beirut, with Nasrallah believed to have been at the command center at the time of the air strike.

Quoting a government official, the Israeli English daily said it was very hard to imagine Nasrallah surviving a strike of such magnitude.

Israeli officials had suspected that Nasrallah was in the bunker that was hit by the IAF, and they believed anyone inside would hardly survive.

The IDF has now officially confirmed that Hassan Nasrallah was killed in the airstrike.

Additionally, the strikes also reportedly claimed the life of Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab. Another Israeli media outlet reported that Zainab was among the dead in the airstrikes targeting her father.

Hezbollah is yet to confirm or deny the reports of its leader’s death.