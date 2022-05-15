Heavy police deployment around residence of PTI member accused of terrorism, attempted murder

Heavy contingents of police surrounded the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is accused in two cases pertaining to terrorism, attempted murder, threatening to kill, and land grabbing.

An FIR was filed by the Karachi police against the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on charges of terrorism and land grabbing. Cases have been registered against Sheikh by the Anti-Encroachment Police Station Zone 2 and the Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station, as per ARY News.

Land grabbing portions and terrorist sections are included in the FIRs. Abdul Waleed, a government officer, filed the terrorist FIR against the PTI leader. Late Saturday night, police teams surrounded Sheikh’s home. Police officers are stationed outside his residence, politicians told the media.

After reviewing the bail orders and lingering at the home for about an hour, the police teams left. Sunday witnessed Sheikh’s home being visited by around six police vans.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh had previously received a pre-arrest release from a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). Haleem Adil and three others were given pre-arrest release till May 21, with the lawmaker required to post Rs50,000 surety bonds, as per the media portal.

It’s worth noting that in 2021, the Sindh opposition leader was imprisoned for one and a half months on numerous charges of interfering with government affairs, insurgency, and aerial shooting.