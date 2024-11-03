Pakistan: Khyber CM Gandapur asks PTI supporter to “Prepare for final call”

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to gear up for a decisive stage in the party’s campaign against the federal government, stating that the time has come to prepare for a “final call” to “free ourselves from this government.”

Gandapur delivered this message on Saturday outside Adiala Jail following his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, the Express Tribune reported.

Announcing a major rally scheduled for November 9 in Swabi, Gandapur pledged that PTI members were ready to make the “ultimate sacrifice.” He confirmed that the previously planned rally on November 8 had simply been “adjusted in venue and date,” transforming into what he described as a “jirga for all of Pakhtunkhwa.” The event is expected to draw participants from across Pakistan, symbolising solidarity from all regions.

Gandapur dismissed recent rumours of deals between Imran Khan and the establishment, asserting, “Don’t be confused by rumours of deals and negotiations. We are not afraid of governor’s rule.” He clarified that, though he had engaged in negotiations previously, he ceased upon Imran Khan’s directive, emphasising that “everyone has turned into an analyst these days, claiming a deal has been struck.”

In response to questions about the rally’s logistics, Gandapur stated that they would finalise the event’s schedule and routes after consultations. He further declared, “We’re ready for the final call and will announce our next course of action on November 9,” vowing that this time, PTI members would march “with our shrouds tied, bringing greater force and official machinery.”

Expressing frustration over the legal hurdles and cases filed against him, Gandapur shared that he has faced charges in six different districts, reported the Express Tribune.

Reflecting on his commitment to the cause, he revealed that he had informed his family of his readiness to embrace the ultimate sacrifice, saying, “I’ve told them if I don’t return, consider it my final departure and hold my funeral prayers.”

Highlighting the sacrifices of PTI members, Gandapur condemned the treatment of the party’s leadership, including what he described as unjust imprisonment of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

He also recalled an incident where his vehicle was searched, phones were seized, and their data wiped, describing these actions as part of the increasing pressure on the party, the Express Tribune reported.

Hinting at continued resistance, Gandapur concluded his statement with a historical reference, asserting, “We’ve already made two strikes, but remember, there were 17 battles at Panipat,” signalling his intent for further confrontations with the federal government in the days to come.