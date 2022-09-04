Union Minister Hardeep Puri to lead delegation in Italy to attend Gastech Milan-2022

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Italy to attend the Gastech Milan-2022, according to an official statement.

The Union Minister will lead the delegation to Milan from September 5-7. During the visit, the Minister will participate in the select Ministerial Panel of the Opening Ceremony along with the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt and the State Secretary of Energy of Portugal.

He will also take part in Ministerial Panel discussions titled “Energy Security and Transition” and “A just energy transition for developing nations”.

Puri will chair the “India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry – new avenues for a sustainable future” panel discussion.

Further, during the visit, the Minister will have bilateral meetings with his counterpart Ministers and with CEOs of global energy companies, who are attending the Gastech Milan-2022.

He will also inaugurate the Exhibition stalls of Indian energy companies which are being showcased at the Exhibition, the statement read.

The visit will be an opportunity to highlight India’s economic growth story and the investment opportunities that exist in India across the entire energy value chain.

The Ministry’s flagship event, India Energy Week, scheduled from 5th-8th February 2023 in Bengaluru, will be launched by the Minister during this visit.

Gastech, the World’s largest gathering focused on LNG as an abated bridge fuel, will bring together leading Ministers and CEOs to discuss the evolving energy landscape; assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition.