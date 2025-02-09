“Hamas must release all hostages now!”: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump’s stance, demanding that Hamas release all hostages immediately.

“The President was clear – Hamas MUST release ALL hostages NOW!” Rubio was quoted as saying in a White House post on X.

His remarks came as Israel confirmed the return of three hostages released by Hamas as part of a negotiated exchange.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that the three hostages–Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy–had been handed over to the Red Cross, which escorted them to Israeli territory. IDF and Shin Bet forces received them upon arrival, where they were scheduled for initial medical evaluations. The men, who had been held in Gaza, appeared visibly weakened, their frail condition sparking concern among their families.

The Times of Israel reported that Hamas staged a public event before their release, forcing the hostages to participate in a propaganda display. During the ceremony, a masked Hamas operative delivered a speech while the three captives were paraded on stage holding certificates. Behind them, banners in Arabic, Hebrew, and English read: “We’re the flood, the war’s next day,” a statement seemingly directed at US President Donald Trump following his recent declaration that the US would “take over” Gaza.

The emotional toll on the families was evident as they reacted to the return of their loved ones. Ohad Ben Ami’s mother, Michal Cohen, expressed her anguish at seeing her son looking frail and aged beyond his years. Or Levy’s brother, Tal Levy, also noted his brother’s emaciated state but stressed the importance of continuing efforts to bring all hostages home. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum reinforced this call, describing the distressing images of the released captives as undeniable proof of the urgency to secure the freedom of those still in captivity.

As part of the deal, Israel has prepared to release 183 Palestinian security prisoners from Keziot Prison in the Negev and Ofer Prison in the West Bank. This group includes 18 prisoners serving life sentences, with seven slated for deportation. Of the 183 detainees, 111 were arrested in Gaza during the ongoing war, while the remaining 72 are from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.