Unknown gunmen killed 10 people at a local bar, Nigerian police confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place in the country’s central state of Plateau.

On Sunday night, unknown gunmen in a van stormed the bar in a village of Jos South local government area of the state, firing fusillade of bullets at the patrons, said Ubah Ogaba, a police spokesperson in Plateau.

Police and military immediately swung into action to hunt down the gunmen and arrest them, Ogaba said in a statement.

Plateau police chief has ordered “an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing” and to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book, Ogaba said.

Numerous gunmen attacks have taken place in recent months across Nigeria, resulting in deaths of civilians and security forces.