Gulf Air flight lands safely in Kuwait after bomb threat, suspect detained

A Gulf Air flight landed safely at Kuwait International Airport following a bomb threat, with all passengers evacuated and the suspect arrested, Kuwait’s aviation authority said.

Flight GF213, on Sunday, was subjected to full security screening on arrival, and emergency procedures were activated in coordination with Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Interior, the DGCA said in a statement.

“All passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported,” the statement said, adding that passengers were moved to a designated airport lounge and remained in good condition.

“The report was immediately addressed in accordance with security procedures and protocols at Kuwait International Airport, in full coordination with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities,” the DGCA said on its social media platforms.

DGCA spokesperson Abdullah Al Rajhi said that the incident did not affect airport operations, and flights continued as scheduled.

Security teams conducted thorough checks of the aircraft in line with standard emergency procedures, and passengers were disembarked as a precaution, Xinhua news agency reported.

Precautionary security procedures were carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Interior to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, and to confirm the aircraft was free of any threat.

Authorities confirmed that the person responsible for the bomb threat had been taken into custody. Legal action and further investigations are underway.