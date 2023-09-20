‘Growing politically-condoned hate crimes’: India asks its citizens in Canada to exercise utmost caution

In a move seen as retaliation to Canada’s recent advisory, India on Wednesday asked its citizens in Canada or those planning to visit the country to exercise utmost caution in view of the growing “politically-condoned” hate crimes. In a strongly worded advisory, the Indian government said that Indian community opposed to the anti-India agenda being run in Canada have been on the target of “threats”.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” the advisory read.

The advisory further asked Indian students in Canada to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant amid growing anti-India elements in the country. It also asked them to register with Indian High Commission and Consulate offices in the country.

“Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. Indian nationals and students from India in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal, madad.gov.in,” it read.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian government had issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens, asking them not to visit several parts of the country, including Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab if not necessary.

The respective advisories from Canada and India have come in the backdrop of recent diplomatic row over Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged New Delhi’s role in Nijjar’s murder in June this year and expelled an Indian diplomat.

India termed the allegations “absurd and politically motivated” and asked the Canadian intelligence services India station chief to leave the country in five days.

Nijjar was killed by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. He was designated as a terrorist by New Delhi in 2020.