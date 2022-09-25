Govt aims to boost economy by easing entry for intl travelers

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, now visiting New York, announced his intention to increase the number of inbound travelers to Japan by lifting the current ban on the acceptance of individual foreign travelers from Oct. 11.

He hopes to attract foreign visitors in autumn, the height of the tourist season, even taking advantage of the weak yen to do so, thus using tourism as a catalyst for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business community pleas

“Japan is a country that has prospered through the free flow of people, goods and money to and from the rest of the world,” Kishida said in a speech at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of tourists and other visitors to Japan for the Japanese economy. He continued, “COVID-19 has temporarily interrupted all of these benefits.” He then announced a drastic relaxation of border control measures.

The country’s border control measures, considered the strictest among the Group of Seven industrialized nations, have prompted many calls from the business community to relax them, claiming that the country is in a “state of seclusion.”

From Oct. 11 onward, the cap on the number of people entering Japan, which has applied to Japanese as well as foreigners, will be eliminated, and the ban on individual travel by foreigners will also be lifted. The visa-free short-term stay measures will also be reinstated. These measures mean that entry procedures, which began to be restricted in February 2020, will be restored to their pre-COVID state, a development that drew welcoming applause from the investment-related officials who filled the venue.

‘It seems like years’