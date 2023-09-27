Google employee loses job after 6 years of service, says how Google helped her discover herself

At the start of this year, major tech titans including Meta, Google, Twitter (now renamed X), Microsoft, and Amazon cut off thousands of workers, making the digital job market more competitive and unstable. Layoffs never actually only affect one person; they have an effect on many families all across the world. Many workers posted about their experiences on social media during these turbulent times. According to recent reports, the tech industry’s mass layoffs may have come to an end because employers no longer routinely give employees the “pink slip.” The recent announcement by Google parent Alphabet that hundreds of members of its recruiting staff will be let go served as a reminder that layoffs in the tech industry were far from over.

Once more, a lot of employees are voicing their opinions on LinkedIn. Some people experienced job loss while on maternity leaves, while others learned of it while away. It is now common knowledge that everyone reacts differently to hearing about layoffs. And the first thing a woman who had worked at Google for six years did when she learned she was being let go was go for a walk with her young son.

“Last week, I was impacted by Google layoffs, along with hundreds of my brilliant colleagues and friends in recruiting,” the lady said in a blog post about her dismissal. My husband and I, along with our 1-year-old kid, went for a walk around the neighborhood following the layoff notice and made a list of things for which we were thankful.

She continued by saying that she had begun to reflect on her 2017 Google hire. She was a person who questioned her leadership skills, leadership qualities, and value. But her time at Google changed her.

I’m surprised by how much Google has altered me six years later. I started out as a contractor, got hired on full-time, advanced to Associate Lead, then was elevated to Lead. I had the honor of managing, promoting, and being managed by amazing people. I would have never believed you if you had told me six years ago that I would get to do all of this at my ideal company. I was able to reclaim my sense of self-worth, confidence, and assurance thanks to Google. And for that, I will always be grateful,” she said.