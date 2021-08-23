Global Covid-19 caseload tops 211.7 million

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 211.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.43 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.92 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll, and vaccination tally stood at 211,798,109, 4,430,661, and 4,922,316,113, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 37,708,064 and 628,499, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,424,234 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,570,891), Russia (6,653,498), France (6,700,252), the UK (6,523,563), Turkey (6,215,633), Argentina (5,133,831), Colombia (4,889,537), Spain (4,770,453), Iran (4,677,114), Italy (4,484,613), Indonesia (3,979,456), Germany (3,876,041) and Mexico (3,217,415), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 574,527 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (434,367), Mexico (252,927), Peru (197,752), Russia (173,003), the UK (131,958), Italy (128,751), Indonesia (126,372), Colombia (124,216), France (113,472), Argentina (110,352) and Iran (102,038).

Another 32,253 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,492,906, according to official figures released Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency will launch a new national surveillance program next week, which will offer antibody testing to adults in Britain who test positive.

The aim is to help improve the health authorities’ understanding of immunity against Covid-19 from vaccination and infection, according to a statement from Britain’s Department of Health and Social Care.

From Tuesday, anyone aged over 18 will be able to opt in to take part when booking a PCR test through NHS Test and Trace. Up to 8,000 people who opt-in and then receive a positive PCR result will be sent two-finger prick antibody tests to complete at home and send back to a lab for analysis, according to the statement.

The data collected will help estimate the proportion of those who got COVID-19 despite developing antibodies as a result of having a vaccine or previously catching coronavirus.