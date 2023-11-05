Germany: Hamburg airport hostage situation related to ‘custody battle’, negotiations on

Flight operations at Germany’s Hamburg airport remain suspended even after 12 hours due to a hostage situation. The local police said the operational situation continues and traffic measures around the airport remain in place. According to local media reports, a gunman rammed his car through a security barrier and onto the tarmac, firing shots in the air and threw burning bottles out of his vehicle.

The police said two people, a 35-year-old man and a 4-year-old girl are believed to be still inside the car which is parked under a plane. Officials believe the hostage situation could be related to a custody battle. Police officers have been in contact with the man and they are negotiating for the child’s release.

“We have to consider that he has a gun with him and we also have to consider that he possibly has some explosive devices with him,” Sandra Levgruen, a spokeswoman for the Hamburg police told German media.

Levgruen said that the child’s mother alerted emergency services about her four-year-old being taken. She said that the girl’s father has been in contact with her.

The Hamburg police spokeswoman further said the man did not agree with some of the decisions related to the custody arrangement of the the child and wanted to travel with her. “He speaks about his life being a heap of shards,” she said.

Meanwhile, Psychologists as well as officers specialised in negotiations are present on the spot and they are trying to negotiate with the man. However, they have not reached any significant breakthrough even after more than 12 hours.