Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel: Military

The rocket attack came about an hour after Israeli security forces captured two Palestinian prisoners who escaped on Monday from a prison.

IANS | Jerusalem | September 11, 2021 3:45 pm

Photo: IANS

The Israeli military said on Saturday that militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into the country’s territory but was intercepted.

The rocket triggered sirens in the Eshkol Regional Council near the coastal Palestinian enclave but caused no injuries or damage, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System,” an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

The rocket attack came about an hour after Israeli security forces captured two Palestinian prisoners who escaped on Monday from a prison.

The two are affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group.

Six Palestinian prisoners escaped the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Monday in a rare jailbreak that prompted a massive manhunt in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

The other four are still on the run.

