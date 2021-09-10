Palestinian factions call for ‘day of rage’

Leaders of Palestinian factions, including the Islamic Hamas Movement, have called for a day of rage on Friday to support Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the executive committee of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told reporters in Ramallah that all the West Bank and Gaza factions agreed to designate Friday as a day of rage, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Friday will be a day of confrontation with the Israeli soldiers at roadblocks and checkpoints in solidarity with the prisoners and in rejection to the endless violations against their rights,” Abu Yousef said.

In Gaza, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said in two separate press statements that they call on the Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem to join a day of rage on Friday.

The PIJ calls on all Palestinian people to continue the state of anger and confrontation in the Palestinian territory, said Tariq Selmi, spokesman for the group in Gaza in a statement.

On Monday, six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a tunnel they dug underneath the jail.

Israeli authorities tightened their measures across all prisons later.