France has reported 2,288 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily spike since the end of April.

France registered more than 9,330 new infections in the past week, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 197,921, according to the health ministry on Friday.

“The indicators are deteriorating, confirming a more active circulation of the virus throughout the territory, especially among young people,” the health ministry warned.

“We must strengthen vigilance, mobilise ourselves to respect barrier measures, common sense gestures in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic,” it said.

In July, French President Emmanule Macron’s critics have accused him of initially underestimating and then mishandling a crisis that has now caused more than 30,000 deaths in the country.

France was imposed lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic and officials have repeatedly warned it will take time for the measures to bear fruit.

At present, 383 people needed intensive care, 7 fewer than the number on Thursday, while 12 additional coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 30,324.

French scientists expected a second wave of the coronavirus could hit the country in autumn or winter as a result of social mixing and absence of distancing and barrier measures during the summer holidays, according to the local media.