Separatist Rout

Canada’s recent federal election has altered not only its domestic political landscape but also the broader contours of its foreign policy ~ particularly its strained ties with India. The dramatic collapse of the New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Mr Jagmeet Singh and the electoral defeat of the Conservatives have diminished the once outsized political clout of Sikh separatist groups in Canadian politics. This development holds the promise of resetting the troubled Indo-Canadian relationship on firmer, more pragmatic ground.

For years, Sikh separatist elements ~ despite being numerically insignificant within the larger Indo-Canadian and Sikh communities ~ wielded disproportionate influence over Canadian policymakers. Successive Canadian governments, whether Liberal or Conservative, courted these fringe groups in hopes of electoral gain in key constituencies, and sometimes for political survival. The result was a steady erosion of trust between Ottawa and New Delhi. These tensions peaked when wild accusations were hurled against India regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar ~ a Canada-based figure branded as a terrorist by India but treated as a community leader by sections of the Canadian establishment. The election outcome, however, suggests a turning of the tide. The NDP, once propped up by separatist-linked support and holding the balance of power in Parliament, was reduced to a shadow of its former self. Its leader lost his own seat, marking an end to the political leverage the group enjoyed. Simultaneously, the Conservatives’ strategy of flirting with separatist sentiment for electoral advantage also failed to deliver victory.

In the wake of this rejection, Canada’s major political parties may rethink the costs of indulging extremist diaspora voices. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming G7 Summit signals a quiet but clear departure from the Trudeau-era posturing that poisoned bilateral ties. More importantly, Mr Carney’s decision to separate sensitive security issues, such as the Nijjar case, from the broader diplomatic agenda is an overdue corrective step that seeks to restores sanity to Canada’s India policy.

For New Delhi, this is a welcome development that could pave the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation in areas ranging from trade to technology. Still, it would be naïve to assume the threat of Sikh extremism has vanished. Experienced voices warn that the ideological and financial infrastructure supporting separatist networks ~ some of it linked to Pakistan’s destabilisation efforts ~ remains intact. Yet the political oxygen that kept these movements relevant in Canada’s public life appears to be dwindling fast. For India and Canada, this moment presents a rare opportunity: to rebuild a relationship on the basis of mutual interest, unclouded by the distortions of domestic vote bank politics. The task ahead for Ottawa is to sustain this course correction; for New Delhi, to cautiously engage without forgetting the lessons of recent diplomatic setbacks. A new chapter in Indo-Canadian relations may just be beginning