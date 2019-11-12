Former US President Jimmy Carter was admitted to hospital late on Monday for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain that caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, according to the statement.

The statement issued by the Carter Center said that the 95-year-old was hospitalized to the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

Taking to Twitter, Centre tweeted that the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Statement about Jimmy Carter’s health pic.twitter.com/AUsaDTdRRB — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

Earlier in October this year, the ex-US President had fallen at his home and hit his forehead. The treatment had required 14 stitches above his brow.

Carter, the 39th President of the United States serving between 1977 and 1981, “is resting comfortably”, with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, accompanying him, the statement added.

He only served a single term as President due to the impact of the crisis involving American hostages in Iran in 1979, but he has continued to influence the politics of the country from a progressive perspective.

In 2015, Carter’s health faltered and it was announced that he had four brain tumours, but after six months he said that he was cancer-free following radiotherapy and experimental medications.

Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, is notably active and is expected to participate in a house construction project for underprivileged people in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, Tennessee.

(With inputs from agency)