Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

ANI | New Delhi | May 9, 2023 3:36 pm

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan was taken into custody by Pakistani Rangers from outside the courtroom where he had appeared in the Alqadir Trust case. Musarrat Cheema, the PTI leader, in a video message on Twitter, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

This is a developing story.

