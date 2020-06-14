Former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his son confirmed on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Kasim Gilani blamed incumbet Prime Minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father contracting the virus, reports The Express Tribune.

He tweeted, “Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountability Bureau. You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive,”

A huge number of Pakistani politicians and MPS have contracted the virus in recent days.

On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had also tested positive for the COVID-19.

A day earlier, former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also confirmed to have contracted the disease.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal also had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

PML-N spokesperson Aurangzeb and her mother had also contracted the virus.

Four other members of the K-P Assembly, Faisal Zeb Khan, Salahuddin Khan, Zeenat Bibi, and Jamshed Khan, also tested positive for the virus in the previous week.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that the country’s death count due to the COVID-19 has reached 2,632 with 81 more fatalities.

The nationwide tally currently stands at 132,399 and the virus has claimed at least 2,551 lives in the country.

Meanwhile, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 77,00,000 people and killed more than 4,30,000 across the world.

The COVID-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a “severe recession”.