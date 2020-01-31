Pakistan former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday was asked by the government of Punjab province to submit fresh medical reports within three days in relation to a bail plea which was earlier filed by him.

Earlier this month, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had said that the relief granted to the former leader for medical treatment abroad had expired and he should submit an updated report regarding his health to the provincial authorities, The News International said in a report on Wednesday.

“The report does not mention anything new related to the treatment being accorded to Nawaz Sharif,” Rashid further said.

“We have written to the (Punjab) Home Department that we cannot give any opinion on the report,” she added.

In the letter written to the former premier, the Punjab Home Department directed Sharif to submit updated medical reports to the department within three days.

“Medical reports should be submitted so the concerned officials can check and verify them,” the letter read.

On January 4, an accountability court allowed Sharif exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case till the next hearing.

The former premier was admitted to the hospital soon for a cardiac procedure.

Last year, in November, Sharif underwent a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at a hospital in the UK to find out the exact cause behind his low platelet count.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.