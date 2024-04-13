Five killed in Sydney stabbing attack; suspect shot dead

At least five people were killed in a stabbing attack at Westfield shopping center in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday. The suspect has also been shot dead by the police.

According to Australian media reports, hundreds of people were evacuated after the attack. Eight people, including a child, were taken to hospital.

In a statement, New South Wales Police urged people to avoid the area and said, “Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.”

“A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of male at Bondi Junction. Just before 4pm (Saturday 13 April 2024), emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed,” said New South Wales (NSW) Police statement added.

Reacting to the incident, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Australians are with those affected and thanked the first responders.

“I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction. Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones,” said Albanese.

“Our hearts go out to those injured and we offer our thanks to those caring for them as well as our brave police and first responders,” he added.