The White House in the United States too has come in the grip of Coronavirus as a staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the novel virus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country.

Vice President’s Press Secretary Katie Miller said, “This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus.

She clarified, “Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

Earlier, President Trump had tested for the coronavirus, last week, but the result was negative.

“Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.

“This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus,” she added.

The White House is following very strict norms for entry of individuals within its premises. Anyone who enters its premises is being tested by members of the presidential physicians’ team and secret service. They take temperature of people entering White House.

They are adhering to the social distancing measure as well by changing the seating arrangements in the White House briefing room, rearranged to maintain distance.

The death toll in US reached a total of 230 people due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic and the number of confirmed cases has jumped to over 18,000. Coronavirus cases have been reported in all the 50 States in the US and District of Columbia as well as Puerto Rico.