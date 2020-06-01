Alphabet Inc and Google chief Sundar Pichai on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the African-American community in the United States amid widespread outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The shocking videotaped death last Monday ignited the nationwide wave of outrage over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against unarmed African Americans.

George Floyd stopped breathing after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder; three other officers with him have been fired but for now face no charges.

Sundar Pichai took to Twitter saying those feeling grief, anger, sadness and fear are “not alone”.

“Today on US Google & YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & others who don’t have a voice. For those feeling grief, anger, sadness & fear, you are not alone,” he tweeted.

He also unveiled on Twitter a black ribbon on Google and YouTube home pages, which, he said, represents his company’s support for racial equality.

Floyd’s death has sparked unrest and protests in dozens of cities across the US, including Washington DC.

President Trump has been continuously criticized by the protesters over his response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Curfews were imposed on major US cities as clashes over police brutality erupted across America with demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop the violent protests “cold.”

As the Trump administration branded instigators of five nights of rioting as domestic terrorists, there were more confrontations between protesters and police and fresh outbreaks of looting.

Amid the chaos and continuing protests, curfew was declared in as many as 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States on Sunday.

According to the CNN, approximately 5,000 National Guard members have been activated in 15 states and Washington DC with another 2,000 on standby.