Family Home Reduced to Ashes in Nepal as Caste Prejudice Takes a Devastating Toll

Nepal— In a disturbing incident, a young man set fire to the house of his sister’s lover, driven by his prejudice against the man’s Dalit background. The 21-year-old perpetrator was apprehended by the police on Sunday for his destructive act, which occurred in Tatopani-4, Gidikhola.

Just last week, a young man from Nepalese descent, residing in Gidikhola, entered into a love marriage with a local girl. The couple defied societal norms by marrying across caste lines after nurturing their love for two years. However, there were claims from relatives suggesting that the girl was only 16 years old. The police stated that if the marriage was indeed illegal, the suspect resorted to burning down the house as a vengeful response.

Bharat Nepali, the brother of the house owner, recounted the devastating incident that took place around 4 am. The fire engulfed their house, reducing it to ashes along with all their belongings. The villagers immediately rushed to douse the flames when they noticed smoke emanating from Bharat’s residence in the heart of Gidikhola settlement.

A team, led by police officer Rajendra Giri, swiftly arrived at the scene within 15 minutes after receiving news of the fire. By the time they reached, the house had already suffered extensive damage. In an unexpected twist, no one was present at the house during the incident. Bharat, who works for an NGO, had left for the headquarters the previous day.

The fire has displaced Bharat’s family, leaving them in a state of despair. Adding to their anguish, Mukund, the suspect’s brother, has cut off all communication with his family, intensifying their sense of loss. Bharat expressed his deep dismay, emphasizing that such caste-based atrocities are simply intolerable.

Incidents of this nature are not isolated in Nepal. In May 2020, Nabaraj BK, a 23-year-old from Jajarkot district, and his group of friends traveled to a neighboring district, only to be seized by the girl’s family and relatives. They subjected Nabaraj and his companions to a horrific lynching before disposing of their bodies in the Bheri river.

According to Inspector Dharmaraj Joshi of the Jumla police, the girl’s brother confessed that he impulsively set fire to the house during a heated argument. There had been previous disputes over this matter, and it has now been revealed that his anger drove him to burn down the house in an attempt to force his sister away.

Gidikhola settlement is home to 28 households from the Dalit community. If the missing couple were located, the villagers were ready to engage in discussions to find a resolution. Local Dalit community leaders expressed their anger at the act of burning down a house due to the ‘marriage’ of a girl from a non-Dalit community. Many local residents voiced their belief that finding and discussing the situation with the runaway couple could have led to a solution.

Bharat filed a complaint against the girl’s father, uncle, and brother at the police station, charging them with setting the house ablaze in the early morning hours. Based on the complaint, the police apprehended the suspect, Himmat, from Kalekholi in Khalanga’s headquarters, just as he was about to board a Tara Air flight bound for Nepalgunj. The police estimated that the fire had caused a loss of property worth 65 lakhs.

The house belonging to Mukund and the girl is approximately one kilometer apart. Mukund, who was pursuing his studies in the headquarters, was on the verge of completing his 12th standard. According to locals, the girl used to attend the village school. Inspector Joshi mentioned that police units across the Karnali province have been alerted to search for the girl.

In 2011, the enactment of the Caste-Based Discrimination and Untouchability (Offense and Punishment) Act of Nepal aimed to combat untouchability, criminalize caste-based discrimination, and ensure compensation for victims. Despite the introduction of this law, which imposes stricter punishments such as three-year imprisonment and/or a fine of Rs25,000, discrimination against Dalits continues to persist.

The Criminal (Code) Act-2017 also prohibits untouchability under any guise, whether it be a tradition, practice, religion, culture, caste, community, occupation, physical state, or race. Those found guilty of enforcing such discrimination can face a maximum penalty of three years in jail or a fine of Rs 30,000, or both. Government officials convicted of such crimes may be subject to an additional three-month imprisonment.

The deeply troubling nature of this society, which destroys the houses of Dalits in the name of inter-caste marriage, raises questions about the realization of the social change and transformation we aspire to achieve, as pointed out by lawyer Deepa Nepalee.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai, expressed his views on the incident, stating, ‘This is not only a crime against Dalit youth and their family, but it is also a crime against the enlightened consciousness, values, and humanity of the twenty-first century. It is not just Dalits, but all humanists who are poised to dismantle the inhumane system of apartheid that has persisted in Nepal and South Asia for three thousand years under the guise of scriptures. Another revolution is inevitable, and it will arise through the joint efforts of conscious individuals! It will serve as a litmus test for those currently in power, those who have been shaped by the school of continuous revolution.’