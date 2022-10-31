I only demand date for fair, free elections: Imran Khan

Amid the ongoing long march headed towards the capital Islamabad, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan reiterated that the only demand he has been raising since the past six months is to declare an early date for a fair and free election in the nation.

His tweet shared on October 29 read, “For all those spreading rumours about my meeting in Lahore, the reason we returned was because Lahore was closer and we had already decided not move at night. The only demand I have had for 6 months is date for early fair and free elections. That will be the ONLY demand if talks are to be held.”

Ever since his ouster from power in April this year, he has been at loggerheads with the current Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and the nation’s military establishment. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI) has been constantly attacking the military establishment of the nation. The country’s spy chief also held a rarest of the rare press conference in the country, rubbishing the allegations made by PTI and admonishing Imran Khan.

Sharing a video, the former Prime Minister tweeted on October 30 saying, ” This is the Revolution I was talking about. 3rd day of our Haqeeqi Azadi March and people keep joining our March in huge numbers as we move forward.”

The “Haqeeqi Azadi Long March” was kicked off by Imran Khan from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28 ad he has been maintaining that the March is aimed at demanding real freedom for the people of the nation.

On October 30, a reporter of a local TV channel died during the coverage of the event and the march was called-off for a day. Imran Khan tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers and condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today”.