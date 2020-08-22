Facebook Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio has decided to leave the social networking giant after two years, the media reported on Friday citing the companys internal message board.

According to a report in Seeking Alpha, Lucio’s departure comes at a time when Facebook is preparing steps to tackle fake news and misinformation ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Facebook in August 2018 announced to hire Lucio, who was working as Global Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at HP Inc.

Lucio was reporting to Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and was part of Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s leadership team.

“Facebook’s story is at an inflection point. We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world by improving our products at their core,” said Cox.

Lucio replaced Gary Briggs who had announced to step down.

Lucio spent over three years with Palo Alto-based HP Inc following its separation from the The Hewlett Packard Corporation.