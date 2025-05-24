Fabricated, baseless: Human rights body slams Pak Army’s terrorism allegations on Mahrang Baloch

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a human rights organisation, has categorically rejected the “baseless and defamatory” allegations made by the Pakistani Army, accusing the BYC and its leader, Mahrang Baloch, of involvement in terrorism and foreign-sponsored activities.

Condemning the accusation, BYC leader and human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch stated that the Pakistani armed forces Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) and state machinery have been in full swing for the last few months, hurling baseless accusations at BYC and its leadership without providing any credible or verifiable evidence.

“Allegations by the DG ISPR, accusing BYC and its leadership of being involved in ‘terrorism’ during a press conference yesterday, are fabricated, baseless, and contrary to facts. They are aimed at discrediting and delegitimising BYC’s globally recognised peaceful struggle,” Sammi Deen Baloch said in a post on X on Saturday.

“The ongoing violence in Balochistan is not just a consequence of long-standing repression but also a reflection of systemic security failures. No propaganda or pressure can deter us from our commitment to nonviolent activism and defending the Baloch people’s rights through peaceful means,” she added.

Meanwhile, the BYC stated that the accusations by the Pakistani Army are not only false but appear to be a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the grave and ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

Highlighting that the BYC is a peaceful political and human rights organisation committed to nonviolent advocacy for the democratic and civil rights of the Baloch people, the BYC stated that Mahrang Baloch is a respected human rights defender with a well-documented record of peaceful activism.

Both Mahrang and the BYC have consistently rejected all forms of violence and remain steadfast in their commitment to lawful and democratic means of protest and resistance.

“These recent statements by the military are not only defamatory; they implicitly acknowledge the growing influence and legitimacy of our peaceful movement. Instead of addressing the deeply documented abuses in Balochistan — ranging from enforced disappearances to extrajudicial killings — the state has chosen to intensify its campaign of disinformation,” read a statement issued by the BYC.

“For over two months, Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leadership have been unlawfully detained under repressive laws such as the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO). Despite repeated court hearings, the state has failed to present any lawful basis or credible evidence to justify these detentions. Instead, a coordinated media campaign continues to circulate misinformation and defamatory content against our leadership,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the BYC unequivocally condemned the killing of innocent civilians, especially children in Balochistan, stating it is never acceptable and stands in violation of the most fundamental principles of humanity and international law.

The BYC urged the international community, including the United Nations, global human rights organisations, and diplomatic missions, to take serious note of the dangerous rhetoric employed by Pakistani authorities.

“These unfounded accusations represent not only a threat to individual activists but also a broader assault on the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and legitimate political advocacy in Pakistan. The BYC will not be silenced. Our commitment to justice, peace, and human dignity remains unwavering,” the statement concluded.