Iranian lawmakers on Thursday unanimously elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the former mayor of capital Tehran, as the speaker of the country’s new parliament.

Qalibaf won 230 votes from the 267 MPs, reports Xinhua nws agency

Meanwhile, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Ali Nikzad were elected as the first and second vice speakers of parliament.

Qalibaf served as Tehran’s mayor from 2005 to 2017.

He was the chief of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force from 2000 to 2005 and commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps from 1997 to 2000.

Iran’s new parliament for the next four years opened on Wednesday, after the 11th parliamentary elections were held on February 21.

The Iranian parliament currently has 290 members with a mandate of four years.