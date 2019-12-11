Ex-Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday was granted bail on medical grounds by a court in two corruption cases, according to reports.

A two-judge bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq, directed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each in the two corruption references lodged against him, The Express Tribune reported.

The court had on December 4 constituted a medical board to examine Zardari’s health condition and directed it to submit its report.

According to Geo TV, Zardari, in his bail plea, had claimed that he was suffering from a heart condition and diabetes. Last month, Zardari was transferred from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad after his health deteriorated, the report said.

In June, Zardari was arrested, later approached the court on December 3 seeking bail on medical grounds in two corruption cases pertaining to fake accounts.

The petition also states that Zardari suffers from arthritis with a low platelet count, and all these illnesses cannot be treated within the premises of the jail, The Express Tribune reported.

