Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff on Thursday submitted an appeal in the Supreme Court against a special court’s verdict that found him guilty of high treason and handed him a death sentence.

In the 90-page criminal appeal, Musharraf said that based on the grounds of the application, since the trial had been conducted and completed “in sheer violation” of the Constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, the special court’s judgement should be set aside, Dawn news reported.

According to the appeal, any other remedy that the honourable court deems fit and proper may also be granted.

The appeal came days after the Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the formation of the special court as “unconstitutional”.

On December 17, Musharraf was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court.

Earlier, Musharraf filed an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC), urging it to stay the proceedings pending before a special court in Islamabad.

In November, a special court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in the high treason case involving Musharraf.

In October, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed a petition that sought deletion of terrorism charges against the former president and transfer of the judges, detention case from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATS) to the sessions court.

The former President has been seeking deletion of terrorism charges and subsequent transfer of his case from the ATC to the sessions court on the ground that initially the FIR was registered under the Pakistan Penal Code against him in connection with the detention of 60 judges of the superior judiciary after the imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007.

Currently, the former military chief is in Dubai. He was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated last month.