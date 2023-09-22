Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan summoned in court for alleged ‘un-Islamic’ marriage to third wife

A local court in Islamabad on Thursday summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 25 in a case related to his alleged ‘un-Islamic’ marriage with Bushra Bibi, Pakistan-based newspaper The Express Tribune reported.

According to the article, Imran Khan is accused of marrying his third wife while she was performing her Iddat. Iddat is an Islamic phrase that refers to the waiting period for a woman before she marries again after getting divorced or after her spouse passes away.

Bushra Bibi is the third wife of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. They got married six months before Imran Khan assumed office as Prime Minister.

According to The Express Tribune, Civil Judge Qudratullah instructed the Superintendent of Attock Jail in an order to make sure Imran Khan appeared before the court. Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was sentenced to prison after being found guilty in the Toshakhana case.

According to a story in The Express Tribune, the PTI chairman appealed a trial court’s decision to accept a petition calling for criminal charges to be brought against him and his wife for allegedly cohabiting following their first nikah, which occurred during her Iddat period.

According to The Express Tribune, a judicial magistrate in Islamabad Qudratullah delivered a nine-page detailed ruling on July 18 indicating that the case submitted against Imran Khan about his “illegal” marriage was accepted. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were also ordered by the judge to appear in court.

The matter was forwarded to the judicial magistrate by Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Khan on July 14. Additionally, he overturned a civil court’s ruling that the argument against the validity of the marriage was inadmissible.

On August 5, he was taken into custody at his Lahore home in Zaman Park. The judge will listen to the PTI chairman’s attorney’s arguments contesting the court’s authority to hear the matter during the hearing. After Imran Khan’s attorney requested time from the court, the judge instructed him to prepare his arguments.