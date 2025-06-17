‘Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran,’ says Trump as Israel-Iran war escalates

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sounded a warning that everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran as Iran and Israel attacked each other for the fifth day.

In a Truth social post, Trump clearly stated that Iran can’t be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and that the country should have signed the deal he offered.

“Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” the US president wrote.

The US president, who was in Canada to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, left the Summit early. He told reporters that he has to be back early for “obvious reasons.”

At the Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron hinted that Trump leaving early could possibly be a positive sign, as a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is a top priority.

“If the United States can achieve a ceasefire, that’s a very good thing,” Macron told reporters.

However, Trump slammed the “publicity seeking” French President for wrongly suggesting that he left the summit early to work on a ceasefire.

“Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong!”

Trump said that Macron had no idea why he left early, asserting that it was much bigger than that.

“He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Ceasefire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!” the US president added.

The US and Iran were discussing a nuclear deal, but Tehran was reluctant to agree to Trump’s proposal before Israel launched sudden strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. In response, Iran also launched barrages of ballistic missiles on Israel.

Since then, both countries have been engaging in attacks against each other and warning of further intensification. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated that Iran is close to making a nuclear bomb, something Israel can’t afford at any cost.

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran has also emphasised to continue punitive strikes on Israeli targets.