Evacuation corridors to open in Ukraine’s Sumy region

Ukrainian authorities said that evacuation corridors will operate from four cities in the Sumy region, where heavy fighting has continued since Russia’s war started on February 24.

In a social media post, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, said the corridors from the cities of Konotop, Shostka, Trostyanets, and Lebedyn will be operational from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No evacuation took place in the region on Monday due to continued Russian attacks, said Ukayinska Pravda newspaper.

Last week, approximately 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students – many of them from India – were evacuated from Sumy through a humanitarian corridor towards Poltava.

Sumy, located near the Russian border, has been subject to heavy shelling with reports of power and water cut off since Russia invaded.