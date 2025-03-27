European Union regrets Trump’s car tariffs: EU Chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed deep regrets about the United States’ decision to impose tariffs on imported European cars.

Von der Leyen’s remarks came as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to levy a 25-per cent tariff on car imports starting April 2.

“The automotive industry is a driver of innovation, competitiveness and high-quality jobs, with deeply integrated supply chains on both sides of the Atlantic,” von der Leyen said in a statement.

She added that tariffs “are bad for businesses, worse for consumers” in both the United States and the European Union (EU).

“We will now assess this announcement, together with other measures the US is envisaging in the coming days,” she said, noting the bloc would continue to seek negotiated solutions while protecting its economic interests, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Trump raised tariffs on imported automobiles and parts to 25 per cent and indicated that the reciprocal tariff system that goes into effect on April 2 will be “lenient”.

The new tariff will go into effect on April 2, a day Trump likes to call the “Liberation Day”, when the reciprocal tariff system kicks in.

“We’re going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they’ve been taking over the years,” Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“What we’re going to be doing is (levy) a 25 per cent tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States. If they’re made in the United States, there is absolutely no tariff.”

The new tariff will apply to all cars and trucks assembled outside and shipped to the US, which accounts for half of all automobiles sold in the US.