The ambassador of Israel Ron Malka on Wednesday expressed his jubilation over the fact that the oxygen concentrators sent from Israel were working efficiently to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients. He posted a video of a patient hooked up to an oxygen concentrator, and it seemed to be working fine.

”Encouraged to see Oxygen Concentrators that arrived in India just yesterday from Israel already at work and helping in saving lives. This showcases the true essence of India & Israel’s friendship.,’ Malka said.

Israel on Wednesday delivered to India its first consignment of medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators to help the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The consignment was brought to India on a special flight.

The Israeli embassy said more such flights will bring emergency medical aid, including thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, respirators, medications, and additional medical equipment.

“In this hour of need, our two democracies stand solidly side by side. The state of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to our friend India in this complicated and difficult time,” Israeli ambassador Ron Malka said.

“Our friendship is strong and collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis will only make it stronger. I see great importance in the cooperation with India in this joint fight against the global pandemic,” he said.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.