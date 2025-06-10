En route to Canada for G7, PM Modi’s stopover in Cyprus being planned: Sources

In yet another sign of India’s growing outreach to the countries in the Mediterranean region, especially those in the neighbourhood of Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make a brief stopover in Cyprus en route to Canada for participation in the G7 Summit, sources indicated on Monday.

The Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) countries is scheduled to be held in Alberta from June 15-17 and Cyprus is being strongly considered as a refuelling stopover, cited top officials. PM Modi could also hold bilateral discussions with the top leadership of the country during his short stay, they revealed.

The region remains engulfed in conflict as Greece and Cyprus have repeatedly called out Ankara’s “provocative actions” and accused Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of making expansionist moves which have incensed many more countries in the continent and beyond. Turkey has been slammed for expanding its oil and gas exploration plans in Greece’s territorial waters and carrying out drilling activities in Cyprus’s maritime economic zones.

India-Cyprus relations have strengthened over the past 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has stated that both countries share rich legacies of ancient civilizations which have influenced each other through millennia. India has also maintained its principled position on the Cyprus Issue, reiterating several times its commitment for a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN Resolutions as a solution.

“In modern times, our relationship goes back to the pre-independence era, when our founding fathers supported the freedom struggle of Cyprus. And, Cyprus too has always reciprocated with its warmth and friendship. India has always stood by Cyprus on all crucial issues. In 1974, India took a firm stand in support of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus . India has contributed personnel to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus. Three force commanders from India served in this capacity, and it is heartening for me to know that all of them are fondly remembered in Cyprus,” PM Modi said during the State Visit of the President of Cyprus to India in April 2017.

Nicosia, which shares with New Deli the common objective of bringing about an early reform of the United Nations, has been backing India’s claim for a permanent seat in an expanded UN Security Council.

In December 2022, during his visit to Nicosia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Mediterranean will see more of India in the future and the relationship with Cyprus will be an anchor in India’s endeavours.

After signing three significant bilateral agreements in Nicosia, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence and military cooperation, Jaishankar had listed seven key areas in which Cyprus and India should work forward.

It included finance, shipping, tourism, knowledge economy, mobility flows, third-country projects and Mediterranean collaboration.

“The Mediterranean is a region of growing interest to us… If you look at our other relationships in the last few years with countries of both north and south Mediterranean, there has been very visible intensification of ties,” Jaishankar said while addressing a business community event in Limassol, the second largest city in Cyprus, on December 30, 2022.

“This region will see more of India in the future and when that happens, the relationship with Cyprus will be an anchor in our endeavours,” he mentioned.

The EAM had also remarked that, given how comfortable India and Cyprus are with each other, both countries can also plan on working together in third countries.

“It could possibly be in Africa or other parts of the world where we both have some historical presence, some networking or comfort levels,” he said at the event which was also attended by Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs and the country’s Deputy Shipping Minister.