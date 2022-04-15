Eight Pakistan soldiers killed in militant ambush in north Waziristan

Eight Pakistan soldiers were killed in two militant attacks in North Waziristan, Dawn reported.

In one incident, seven soldiers were killed when militants ambushed a vehicle of security forces in Datakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district.

In the second incident which took place in Isham area of the district, a soldier was killed in a clash between security forces and militants.

As for the first attack, officials said the terrorists attacked a moving vehicle of the security forces in Datakhel near the Afghan border. Sources said the insurgents used a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and assault guns in the attack, Dawn reported.

Seven soldiers were killed in the attack, officials told the media in Miramshah, the district headquarters of North Waziristan.

Sources said that a search operation in the area was in progress. According to reports, security personnel also retaliated but casualties on the militant side could not be ascertained.

The ISPR has yet to confirm the attack or issue a formal statement, Dawn reported.

This major attack comes at the heels of a deadly attack in the southern district of Dera Ismail Khan three days ago which left five policemen dead and four wounded.

Unlike other areas of North Waziristan, Datakhel is considered a relatively safe sanctuary for terrorist groups. Security forces have yet to clear the area and hundreds of displaced families are still waiting to return to their homes.

The incidents on Thursday have raised the tally of terrorist attacks on security forces to three this week in the Waziristan region of erstwhile Fata.