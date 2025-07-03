ED raids five locations in Burdwan

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accompanied by central forces, conducted raids this morning at multiple residences belonging to Sheikh Jinnar Ali, chairperson of the National Anti-Trafficking Committee (NATC)—a NITI Aayog-registered organisation. The raids took place across several locations, including East Burdwan, shocking residents of his native village.

The action follows a recent complaint lodged by a sand mine operator from Bankura. The complainant accused Sheikh Jinnar Ali and his associate, Nisar Ali, of impersonation. According to the complaint filed at Bidhannagar (South) police station, Sheikh allegedly visited the operator’s premises in August 2023 in a high-end SUV displaying an ED insignia. He is said to have collected Rs 1.3 crore from the complainant near the Bidhannagar police commissionerate, posing as a senior ED official and threatening raids on the operator’s depots.

The complainant further alleged that between December 2023 and January 2024, he was coerced into transferring Rs 20 lakh online to a private firm. More recently, Sheikh had allegedly continued to demand money, repeatedly summoning the complainant to the CGO Complex over the phone. Distressed, the sand miner approached the ED directly.

The ED sources also indicated that Sheikh is facing allegations of banking fraud. The agency conducted searches at two of his residences and an office in Kolkata, another property in Bankura, and his ancestral home in Kshemta village under Raina police station, East Burdwan.

A deputy superintendent of police and two Inspectors led the 12-hour raid at Kshemta, which concluded at 6:15 p.m. Officials seized several documents, including land deeds and bank passbooks belonging to Sheikh, his parents, and his sister. One ED official confirmed, “He is also facing charges related to banking fraud.” Despite the extensive search, Sheikh was not present at the property. The ED team had arrived at 6 a.m, accompanied by a contingent of 14 central force personnel.

The NATC is a national-level organisation committed to combating human and animal trafficking and supporting survivors of trafficking.