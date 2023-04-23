EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with his Guyana counterpart Hugh Todd and held “comprehensive discussions” related to agriculture, energy, health and pharmaceuticals and defence cooperation among others

“Co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd this afternoon. Comprehensive discussions in agriculture; energy; health & pharmaceuticals; ayurveda & wellness;defence cooperation; human resources;tech & innovation and infra development,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted. “Witnessed exchange of agreements in Migration and Mobility and Air Connectivity. Encouraged our officials to continue the close contacts and facilitate stronger business to business ties,” Jaishankar wrote further on Twitter.

Earlier, Jaishankar called on Guyana President Irfaan Ali on Saturday.

“Delighted to call on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and VP Bharrat Jagdeo at the State House. Conveyed the personal greetings and warm regards of PM @narendramodi. Their recent visits to India have provided new momentum for our ties,” the EAM tweeted on Saturday.

He also said that it is very natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana, as he called the nation, the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs.

Moreover, Jaishankar during his Guyana visit also celebrated Earth Day and planted a tree.

“Celebrated Earth Day in Georgetown by planting a Simarupa tree in this beautiful country. May this sapling grow and prosper reflecting the strength and vitality of the India-Guyana relationship,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Alva Baptiste in Guyana and said he appreciated his insights at the India-CARICOM ministerial held in Guyana on Friday.

The EAM took to his Twitter on Saturday and informed of his meeting with the Saint Lucian counterpart at breakfast this morning.

Earlier, he also held a meeting with Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin in Guyana and stressed further strengthening the “age-old ties” between the two nations.

Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country. On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd.

The External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is notably on a four-nation Central and Latin America visit which began on April 21.

Following his visit to Guyana, Jaishankar will visit Panama from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).

After his Panama visit, the EAM will leave for Colombia and the Dominican Republic.