Drone attack near Moscow airport delays flight carrying MP delegation led by Kanimozhi

A flight carrying DMK MP Kanimozhi’s multi-party delegation was forced to circle in the air for an extended period during her travel to Russia.

According to media reports, the flight could not land due to a drone attack near the Moscow airport. This led to a temporary suspension of all domestic and international flight operations.

After several hours of delay, the multi-party delegation led by DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi, which is a part of seven delegations under India’s aggressive global campaign to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, landed safely in Moscow on Thursday.

This is the first leg of a five-nation tour of the delegation to sensitise the international community on Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, a month after the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow, in a post on X, said on Friday morning, “All-party delegation led by member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi @KanimozhiDMK arrives in Moscow to convey India’s strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.”

This is the third delegation sent by the Indian government, as part of the global outreach programme on Operation Sindoor, exposing Pakistan and the terror groups emanating from its soil.

The delegation was received by India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

“On arrival at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport the Members of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, welcomed by Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation H.E. Vinay Kumar,” the statement by the Indian Embassy in Moscow said in a post on X.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi comprises of Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta (Retd.); RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, and former Ambassador of India to the EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Nepal; Former Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

The Kanzimozhi-led multi-party delegation will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia in the later phases of their visit.