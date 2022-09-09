Follow Us:
Double Rainbow: A Heavenly Union of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

The Royal couple spent more than 70 years of marriage, making them the first British monarch couple to reach the celebration of platinum wedding anniversary, in the year 2017.

September 9, 2022

Double Rainbow: A Heavenly Union of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

The curtains drew on the regime of Queen Elizabeth II as she passed away on Thursday in Scotland. When the news broke, a double rainbow was seen across Buckingham Palace, which is said to represent Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and their heavenly union.

Twitter was flooded with images of the double rainbow, mixed with the grief of the monarch’s fall.

The love-story of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip was not less than a fairytale or movie-like romance. She met him at a very young age and fell in love at the age of 13. As Prince Philip reciprocated the feelings, they began exchanging letters until their engagement was officially announced at by 1946-47 as the Queen turned 21.

Prince Philip was entitled as ‘Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten of the Royal Navy’ during his service to the armed forces. A day before his marriage to Elizabeth, on 20 November 1947, he was finally titled as ‘Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich.’

They parted ways when Prince Philip died on the morning of 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99, due to old age. The Queen was left heartbroken and described his death as "having left a huge void in her life".

They parted ways when Prince Philip died on the morning of 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99, due to old age. The Queen was left heartbroken and described his death as “having left a huge void in her life”.

The Queen has been seen siting all alone at the funeral for her beloved husband. The picture says more than the words can, on how dishearten she must have felt.

 

