A senior Palestinian official on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”, includes 300 violations of international law.

Addressing to the media, Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee said that President Mahmoud Abbas will present the violations next week before the UN Security Council.

“President Abbas will present a document that includes 300 violations of the international law by the ‘Deal of the Century’ while addressing the UN Security Council in New York next Tuesday,” said Majdalani.

On Monday, Abbas is scheduled to head to the US and address the Security Council on the peace plan on Tuesday.

A draft resolution will be presented for voting before the council’s members.

Majdalani said that the document that includes the violations of the international law and resolutions was prepared by the PLO.

“The US plan is based on denying the Palestinian presence and denying the right of the Palestinian people for self-determination,” he added.

On January 28, President Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, envisaging a two-state solution but keeping Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital.

During the Arab League emergency meeting held in Cairo, foreign ministers said, “Rejection of the US-Israeli Deal of the Century comes as it does not fulfil the minimum rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people”.

The meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit.

The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal, accusing Trump of being biased in favour of Israel as he has adopted policies that bolster Israel at their expense.

Hours after the plan was unveiled by President Donald Trump, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan also came up with his fiery comment, saying “absolutely unacceptable”.

President Trump said his plan includes “a realistic two-state solution,” and that his administration would “work to create a territory for a contiguous Palestinian state in the future” that would “reject terrorism.”

Under the plan, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s “undivided capital,” Trump said, raising eyebrows after he had said that the capital of the Palestinian state would be in “eastern Jerusalem,” where the United States would “proudly open an embassy.”

The plan builds on a 30-page economic plan for the West Bank and Gaza that was unveiled last June and which the Palestinians have also rejected.