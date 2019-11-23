US President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday accused White House of denying him access to his Twitter account after his dismissal in early September, in a series of tweets that signal his return to the social media site.

Bolton wrote, “Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the White House has refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say?”.

Prior to Friday’s series of tweets, nothing had been published by Bolton since September 10, the day the US president announced his dismissal.

To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!” Bolton further added.

“Somebody who is of advanced age may not understand all you have to do is contact Twitter and reset your password if you’ve forgotten it.”

Since being dismissed, 71-year-old John Bolton has disagreed with the US president’s strategy on North Korea.

Early on Friday, the former diplomat announced his return to Twitter with an enigmatic message: “Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…”.

In his final tweets, he wrote, “Thank you to Twitter for standing by their community standards and rightfully returning control of my account.”

In October, Bolton had warned Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who emerged as the point man in the president’s alleged drive to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, is “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everyone up,” his aide Fiona Hill told lawmakers.

Earlier in September, President Trump fired Bolton, who was known for his hardline stances on Washington’s archenemies, particularly Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. He was replaced by Robert C O’Brien.