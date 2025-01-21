Donald Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from Paris Climate Accord

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty — just as he did in his first term. It’s among a slew of executive actions he signed in front of thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena.

However, the Trump administration’s move against the 2015 Paris accord in 2017 was reversed by Joe Biden on his first day in office in 2021.

Paris Agreement is an international agreement to combat climate change, and nearly 200 countries have committed to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius and ideally below 1.5 degrees. Each country is responsible for developing its own plan to uphold the commitment. However, the agreement is not a legally binding treaty.

Trump also signed a directive to the Federal Government ordering the restoration of Freedom of Speech and preventing government censorship of free speech going forward, adding that he signed a directive to the Federal Government ending the weaponisation of government against political adversaries of the previous administration.

He further, signed more Executive Actions in the Oval Office and took questions from the press.

Earlier, during his speech at the Capitol One Arena, President Donald Trump highlighted the success of his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement, calling it the most successful political operation in the history of the country and the world.

“MAGA was the most successful political operation and movement in the history of our country and the world. We are not finished yet. We have a long way to go,” Trump said.

On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Prior to Trump’s swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice-President.After taking the oath, Trump declared that the “golden age” of America had begun and today marks the ‘Liberation Day’ for the country.