US President Donald Trump has offered help to treat UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was moved to intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”.

During a daily press briefing Trump said, “I have asked two of the leading companies, these are brilliant companies… They have done an incredible jobs. And I have asked them to contact London immediately”.

“We will see if we can be of help. We have contacted all of Boris’ doctors and we will see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go,” he added.

Trump did not reveal any further details but said that “when you get brought into intensive care, it gets very, very serious with this particular disease”.

The President said he “found (Johnson) to be a fantastic person, a fantastic warm strong smart guy. He loves his country, you see that. He fought like hell for his country”.

Johnson, 55, had on March 27 disclosed that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, but added that he will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

Johnson took to Twitter and said, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus”.

However, on Friday, the Downing Street confirmed that Boris Johnson was still showing symptoms of novel Coronavirus — high fever — even as he was just a day short of completing the seven-day quarantine period.

PM Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said she has been ill with symptoms for a week but was now recovering.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also wished him a “speedy and full recovery”, and nd Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that St Thomas’ Hospital had “some of the finest medical staff in the world” and that the Prime Minister “couldn’t be in safer hands”.

The news about Johnson’s health came as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 – an increase of 439 in a day.