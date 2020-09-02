US President Donald Trump has expressed his condolence over the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away at a hospital here on Monday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the US President said: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of India’s former President, #PranabMukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader.”

Mukherjee, a Congress veteran, was admitted to the hospital on August 10. He was hospitalised for over 20 days. His condition turned critical following brain surgery.

Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 2019, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.