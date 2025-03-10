DIG discusses strategy to eliminate terrorists in Kathua with security forces

The Range DIG, Shiv Kumar, on Monday discussed with security forces the strategy to eliminate the terrorists operating at the high reaches of the Kathua district.

The DIG, who is camping at Billawar that has witnessed mysterious killings of locals, reviewed the security and operational preparedness with officers of the Army, Police, SOG, CRPF and intelligence agencies.

A threadbare discussion about the present security scenario and action to be taken to thwart the nefarious design of the Anti National Elements (ANEs) was discussed.

Officers in the meeting shared their ideas and views with regards to the presence of ANEs and step taken to eleminate them. They also briefed DIG about the challenges faced by them during the operations.

The Range DIG briefed all officers present in the meeting to take necessary steps to maintain peace and harmony in the area. He also asked them to focus on the operational preparedness of J&K Police and other security forces and directed all agencies to work in a coordinated manner and synergy.

He also directed civil departments to create infrastructure for betterment of forces deployed in the far flung areas and newly established camps.

He appealed to the people to give timely information to Police, Army, SOG camps and local VDGs regarding any suspicious persons and suspicious movement.