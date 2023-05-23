Diaspora is real power behind India-Australia mutual trust and respect: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a massive gathering of Indian diaspora in Sydney, and said India-Australia relations have grown not just by diplomatic efforts; the real power between the two countries’ mutual trust and respect was the diaspora itself.

At one time, he said, the India-Australia relationship was defined by 3Cs — Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. “Then it was said that our relationship is defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti,” Modi said. Some people also said that the relationship was based on Energy, Economy and Education, he said.

“But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this and much large, and the basis of this is mutual trust and mutual respect,” Modi said before a packed audience at Sydney Olympic Park.

This mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia, the Prime Minister said. “The real reason, the real power is all of you Indians who live in Australia, and the over 2.50 crore citizens of the country,” he said.

There may be geographical distance between the two countries, he said, but they are linked by the Indian Ocean. “Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga is connecting us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. Tennis and films are also connecting us now. We might prepare food in different manners, but Masterchef is connecting us now,” he said.

Modi said the countries had different festivals, but were connected by the lights of Diwali and Baisakhi celebration also, and despite different languages, the two were getting closer by Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi and the schools teaching languages. “People of Australia are large hearted that they accept India’s diversity with an open heart,” he said.

In his remarks, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who accompanied Modi to the event, referred to the warm welcome accorded to PM Modi by the diaspora and people in Australia. He said: “The last time I saw Bruce Springsteen on this stage, he didn’t get the kind of reception that Prime Minister Modi got. PM Modi is the boss.”

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia. My first year as Prime Minister is what I am celebrating today. I have met my friend PM six times but there is nothing better than standing on stage with him like this, it is a pleasure to welcome PM Modi here. But I must say that the warmth and energy that is here tonight are second to none,” he added.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the venue with chants of Modi, Modi. He greeted the audience with “Nameste Australia,” and called names of prominent Australian personalities to greet them.

The Prime Minister said the strategic partnership between India and Australia is deepening now. An agreement on economic cooperation and trade has been signed with Australia to double trade in five years. The two countries are now working on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement, and building resilient and reliable supply chains, he said.

He said air flights have increased between the two countries and their number will go up in future. The recognition of degrees of each other country was in progress and this will benefit students. There is agreement on migration and mobility partnership and this will help India skilled professionals, Modi said.

In Brisbane, a new consulate will be opened soon to meet the needs of Indians, the Prime Minister announced.

He told the cheering crowds that “You are India’s cultural ambassadors, brand ambassadors. You diaspora are present in such a large strength, Namaskar to you.”

In his speech, PM Modi greeted Sameer Pandey on his being elected as the Lord Mayor of Parramatta in Australia. Not just in celebration, the two countries were together in unhappy moments also, he said. When Shane Warne died last year, his death was mourned by crores of Indians, as if they had suffered a personal loss, he said.

He said all Indians have a dream of a developed India. “We share this dream of 140 crore Indians. India is today neither short of capability, nor resources. India today has the largest young talent factory in the world,” he said.

This was proved by the fact India ran the fastest vaccination programme during Corona pandemic; India is the fastest growing large economy, India is No 1 consumer of smart phone data; No 1 in fintech adoption rate, No 1 in milk production, second in internet users, and the country is the world’s second largest mobile manufacturer, he said.

Modi said India is No 2 in rice, wheat and sugarcane production, and is No 2 in fruit and vegetable production, has the third largest start-up eco-system, third largest automobile market, third largest civil aviation market, and now India is in the next 25 years moving ahead to be a developed country .

IMF considers India today as a bright spot of global economy. The World Bank is confident that if anybody is challenging global headwinds, it is India. While banks in many countries are facing a crisis, there is praise for the strength of the Indian banking system. In the middle of the worst world crises, record exports have been done by India, he said.

“The Indian forex is touching new heights, you are familiar with the success of India’s fintech,” he told the diaspora gathering.