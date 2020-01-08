A Dhaka University student, who was raped and tortured in the Bangladesh capital city on the night of January 5 identified the perpetrator after his arrest, according to sources on Wednesday.

The rape victim identified him after seeing his photo following his arrest, The Daily Star newspaper quoted the sources at Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as saying.

The arrest was confirmed by Sarwar-Bin-Quashem, the Rab director (Legal and Media), but he refused to provide any other details.

On Monday, thousands of people protested in the Dhaka University (DU) over the rape of a student, with the participants raising concerns over women’s safety across the country.

The rape took place on Sunday night near the Kurmitola General Hospital, just a few metres away from the Airport Road, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the capital.

The Dhaka University student was raped when she was walking from Kurmitola bus stop to a friend’s house in nearby Sheora area. She had just got off a university

bus.

Her friends said she was supposed to get down at Sheora bus stand, but she left the bus in Kurmitola area mistakenly. She was going to the house to study with her friends ahead of exams.

She was brutally raped and tortured there, some of her friends said, quoting her.

After regaining consciousness around 10:00 pm, she somehow went to her friend’s home and her friends then took her to the DMCH.

A total of 1,413 women in Bangladesh were either gang-raped or subjected to rape last year, according to rights body Ain O Salish Kendra.

Of them, 76 were killed after rape and 10 others died by suicide.